NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils, and Edmonton Oilers

Trading For A Top Goalie Like Jacob Markstrom at the Deadline is Tough

Mike Gould of Daily Faceoff: As Gould writes, it has been a decade since a top-tier goalie, Roberto Luongo, was moved at the deadline. That same year, Ryan Miller was dealt to St. Louis. And there are other cases like Marc-Andre Fleury.

NHL Rumors: Jacob Markstrom is a Perfect Fit for the Devils

However, it is rare to see a top goalie move at the deadline, and more often than not, it does not work out. However, it has not stopped the trade winds from circling the Calgary Flames goalie, Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom has two years left at $6 million AAV and carries a no-movement clause. The Devils and Flames had a deal in place before it was pulled back at the last minute.

The Devils need goaltending help right now, so it makes sense to offer it. However, it depends on whether the parties agree on the right price and whether Calgary’s ownership wants to do it.

However, those talks will be tabled for the summer as Markstrom is most likely not on the move from Calgary. The Devils and Tom Fitzgerald could pay more in the summer to acquire a number-one goalie.

Edmonton Oilers Could Be Done Adding

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: Nugent-Bowman writes that General Manager Ken Holland wouldn’t confirm he was not finished before the Trade Deadline.

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild

The Oilers added Troy Stetcher from the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. On Wednesday, March 6th, they acquired Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

Oilers management, as he writes, was supposed to stay in Columbus but went to Buffalo, where the team plays Saturday. Outside of a couple of minor moves moving players to the minors, Edmonton appears to be finished playing some good hockey at the moment.

Holland stated he was happy that the team added three depth players at the deadline. Remember, the Oilers got beat in the playoffs because teams like Vegas and Colorado pushed around their depth scoring and players; Holland has remedied that situation this year.