NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 NHL Trade Watch List

The Philadelphia Flyers could do some buying and selling today
Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking to a cheap forward and maybe another defenseman.
“Don’t get the sense that there’s an appetite to move a significant asset, but they’re definitely bargain shopping to bolster their depth.”
Anthony Di Marco: Although the Flyers have looked at potential backup goalie options, they’ll likely stick with Felix Sandstrom.
“With them only needing 4/5 games from their backup down the stretch, there doesn’t seem to be anything out there worth moving an asset for at the moment.”
Anthony Di Marco: It’s expected that teams will be calling the Flyers about forward Scott Laughton. With more of the top forwards already being moved, there are some teams that might become desperate and are willing to pay the Flyers’ asking price – a first-round pick.
NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, and a Top 35 Trade Bait Board
Top 35 NHL trade watch list
The Fourth Period: An updated top 35 NHL trade watch list and teams that have been linked to those players. (we’ve omitted players traded before we published this post)
1. Tyler Toffoli, RW – New Jersey Devils ** Traded to the Jets
Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Carolina, Vancouver, NY Rangers, Colorado, Vegas, Florida
2. Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver
3. Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Colorado, Nashville
4. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston
5. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa
6. Max Pacioretty, LW – Washington Capitals
Teams reportedly link: Florida, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, NY Rangers
7. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina
8. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Carolina
9. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado
10. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit, Florida, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia
11. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Pittsburgh
12. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles
13. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay, Carolina
14. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken ** Re-signed with the
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto, Florida, Los Angeles
15. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes ** Traded to Nashville
Teams reportedly link: Vancouver, Nashville, Boston, Carolina, Vegas, New Jersey, Florida
16. Kyle Okposo, RW – Buffalo Sabres ** Traded to Florida
Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Colorado, Florida
17. Lars Eller, C – Pittsburgh Penguins
18. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado, Boston
NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs add another defenseman and a depth forward?
19. Jake DeBrusk, LW – Boston Bruins
Teams reportedly link: Pittsburgh
20. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado
21. Ivan Provorov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Detroit, Edmonton
22. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey, Colorado
23. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo
24. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo
25. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly link: Colorado
26. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas
27. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary
28. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres
29. Alex Nedeljkovic, G – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly link: Colorado
30. Connor Dewar, LW/C – Minnesota Wild
31. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Minnesota
32. Cody Ceci, RD – Edmonton Oilers
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Philadelphia, Anaheim, Montreal
33. Zemgus Girgensons, LW – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Boston
34. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers
Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Calgary
35. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo