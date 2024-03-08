NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 35 NHL Trade Watch List

The Philadelphia Flyers could do some buying and selling today

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking to a cheap forward and maybe another defenseman.

“Don’t get the sense that there’s an appetite to move a significant asset, but they’re definitely bargain shopping to bolster their depth.”

Anthony Di Marco: Although the Flyers have looked at potential backup goalie options, they’ll likely stick with Felix Sandstrom.

“With them only needing 4/5 games from their backup down the stretch, there doesn’t seem to be anything out there worth moving an asset for at the moment.”

Anthony Di Marco: It’s expected that teams will be calling the Flyers about forward Scott Laughton. With more of the top forwards already being moved, there are some teams that might become desperate and are willing to pay the Flyers’ asking price – a first-round pick.

Top 35 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: An updated top 35 NHL trade watch list and teams that have been linked to those players. (we’ve omitted players traded before we published this post)

1. Tyler Toffoli, RW – New Jersey Devils ** Traded to the Jets

Teams reportedly link: Los Angeles, Carolina, Vancouver, NY Rangers, Colorado, Vegas, Florida

2. Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver

3. Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Colorado, Nashville

4. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston

5. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa

6. Max Pacioretty, LW – Washington Capitals

Teams reportedly link: Florida, Carolina, Los Angeles, Boston, NY Rangers

7. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina

8. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Carolina

9. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado

10. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit, Florida, Tampa Bay, Philadelphia

11. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim, Pittsburgh

12. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles

13. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay, Carolina

14. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken ** Re-signed with the

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto, Florida, Los Angeles

15. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes ** Traded to Nashville

Teams reportedly link: Vancouver, Nashville, Boston, Carolina, Vegas, New Jersey, Florida

16. Kyle Okposo, RW – Buffalo Sabres ** Traded to Florida

Teams reportedly link: NY Rangers, Colorado, Florida

17. Lars Eller, C – Pittsburgh Penguins

18. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado, Boston

19. Jake DeBrusk, LW – Boston Bruins

Teams reportedly link: Pittsburgh

20. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado

21. Ivan Provorov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Toronto, Detroit, Edmonton

22. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey, Colorado

23. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo

24. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo

25. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres

Teams reportedly link: Colorado

26. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas

27. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary

28. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres

29. Alex Nedeljkovic, G – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly link: Colorado

30. Connor Dewar, LW/C – Minnesota Wild

31. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Minnesota

32. Cody Ceci, RD – Edmonton Oilers

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Philadelphia, Anaheim, Montreal

33. Zemgus Girgensons, LW – Buffalo Sabres

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Boston

34. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers

Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Calgary

35. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo