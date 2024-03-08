NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild

Ottawa Senators Looking Toward The Future at the Deadline

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Garrioch writes that Senators General Manager Steve Staios is looking to change the dynamic of his group.

Staois got things underway by sending Vladimir Tarasenko to the Florida Panthers. When he met with the media, he told them, ‘I’m as active as anybody, I guess.’ Things have not gone as planned in Ottawa all season. They were a team with so much hope for the playoffs; instead, they are now sellers at the deadline.

However, as sellers, they also take a long-term view of things. They want to surround their core pieces with the right parts to succeed and return to the playoffs. Even though they signed Joonas Korpisalo, he is playing for the Senators along with Jakob Chychrun.

Chychrun is garnering interest from around the league, but Staois is not actively shopping him. However, that does not mean he is not listening. Other players that are gaining interest are Mark Kastelic, Dominik Kubalik, and Erik Brannstrom. But the market will dictate a lot of what they do.

Minnesota Wild To Be Active Based on Market Value

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Russo and Smith highlight Brandon Duhaime as a player who could be moving. Interestingly enough, the Colorado Avalanche acquired him from the Minnesota Wild.

With Duhaime off the board, General Manager Bill Guerin is getting interest from teams about Connor Dewar and Pat Maroon—especially Maroon, who has won three Stanley Cups and been to four finals. Again, it comes down to the offer they get for him and whether it makes sense.

Regarding Dewar, it is also wait-and-see mode because of how certain players are setting the market.

And although players like Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Nick Foligno could have gotten the Minnesota Wild assets for the future, Guerin did not see them in rebuild mode.

The Wild will be sellers at the deadline it is just a matter of who else goes.