NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Flames no longer interested in Travis Sanheim

Anthony Di Marco: It doesn’t appear that the Calgary Flames are interested in Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim anymore. Things can always change but nothing seems close or imminent.

The Flyers couldn’t give Sanheim away and he could be staying

Dan Knightly: Darren Dreger on TSN Overdrive: “Flyers tried to give Sanheim away and nobody bit”

Anthony Di Marco: Unless the trade market changes around Travis Sanheim, he’s not going to be traded

Flames won’t sell low on Noah Hanifin

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins haven’t offered enough to the Calgary Flames for defenseman Noah Hanifin. Flames GM Craig Conroy is telling teams he isn’t selling low. He’s okay to have Hanifin in camp if they don’t get an offer they like.

Penguins are interested in Hanifin but lack assets, and no takers for Jeff Petry

Rob Rossi of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas met with the agents for Tristan Jarry, Jason Zucker, and Brian Dumoulin while in Nashville.

A source said that the Penguins are on Noah Hanifin’s short-list of teams he’d be interested in playing with. He has a year left on his contract and would fit nicely beside Kris Letang.

The source added that Hanifin would be open to an extension from the Penguins.

One of the issues for the Penguins is that they lack trade assets. Other teams can offer the Calgary Flames more.

The Penguins had been trying to trade the 35-year-old Jeff Petry. He carries a $6.25 million cap hit.

Addressing their goaltending situation is the Penguins top priority. Tristan Jarry is expected to get better offers in the open market on Saturday.

Multiple sources have said the Penguins will likely use free agency to fill role-players and trades to address bigger holes.