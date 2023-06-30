NHL Rumors: Options for Bruins Pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on Sports 590 on options for pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be one of the interested teams?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “Okay, yesterday you also tweeted out Tyler Bertuzzi will test free agency tomorrow. Are you a little a bit surprised in that because we know Boston was trying to make moves because they wanted to make Tyler Bertuzzi a priority this offseason.

Is there a chance you think he still returns to Boston or do you think he may have priced himself out of Boston with their current situation?”

Friedman: “Well I just think that, I think Bertuzzi is his right, he’s looking for term and I’m just not sure that Boston was able to. I don’t know if money was the problem or the term was more of the issue. And I think that’s kind of been, some of the situation that happened to him in Detroit. It may have happened again with him in Boston.

But look, I think Boston is in a really tough spot. The other thing I think is, I think Bertuzzi will have a lot of suitors once he gets to the market.

I think Barbashev signing in Vegas was the best thing I think could have happened for Bertuzzi cause it took another similar player off the board. I just think that’s huge for him.

I think there will be a lot of interest in him. I wouldn’t be surprised if Toronto is one of the teams that takes a long look at him. We’ll see where it goes.

Marchese: “Would you put Pittsburgh on the list as well?”

Friedman: “I think everybody will ask. Absolutely. He’s the kind of player you need. Everybody’s looking for that now. Strong guy who can win battles. He’s a skilled player.