Winnipeg Jets Now Have Even More To Do

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets probably did not think their season would end so soon. After beating Colorado in Game 1, few could have predicted the Avalanche to win four straight games.

With all the inevitable decisions, now there is an extra one. Rick Bowness retired from coaching on Monday adding more speculation, err, fuel to the fire. Kevin Cheveldayoff knew there were enough decisions to make. What is one more?

Winnipeg needs a new coach. Meanwhile, the Jets need to assess and develop an identity/vision. That will not be easy. Colorado’s roster played bigger as a whole compared to Winnipeg. Winnipeg must find a winning playoff identity. Could a fresh coaching perspective help?

Players like Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and Connor Hellebuyck need to deliver plus value in the playoffs. That has not happened often enough. It has to happen soon or different personnel must come in. Again, keep an eye on that coaching decision.

NHL Rumors: More Winnipeg Jets Speculation

Who Will Stay, Who Will Go?

Ken Wiebe and Mike McIntyre of The Winnipeg Free Press: The Winnipeg Jets now know Rick Bowness has left. Does Scott Arniel finally get that second chance? He seemed to perform well when Bowness had to take various leaves of absence.

Nikolaj Ehlers has one more year on his deal along with Alex Iafallo and Neal Pionk. If Cheveldayoff cannot get them to sign extensions, he will either wait a bit or trade them. Ehlers might stick around with Bowness out of the picture.

There is a good chance UFA Laurent Brossoit will not return. The goaltender wants a starting shot somewhere. Also, Tyler Toffoli will move on as well. Defenseman Colin Miller expects to test free agency too.

Sean Monahan appears likely to stick around. Dylan DeMelo and Brenden Dillon are intriguing. It seems Winnipeg may be able to only afford one. Stay tuned.

There may be room for some younger talent. Brad Lambert figures to make an impact. Will Ville Heinola be healthy to contribute or will he wind up somewhere else?

Keep an eye on the farm as Winnipeg attempts to figure things out.

NHL Rumors: More Winnipeg Jets Rumors

The Winnipeg Jets understand the window is not forever. Mistakes made now could have a disastrous effect on their short and long-term futures.