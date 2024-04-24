NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Their Goaltending Situation, and Finding a Winger for Huberdeau

TSN: Salim Valji on Friday on the Calgary Flames, talking about Jacob Markstrom and their goaltending situation, some veterans who are willing to go through the transition, and the Flames need to find a winger for Jonathan Huberdeau.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“It’s day one of the Calgary Flames offseason but the status of goalie Jacob Markstrom is very much in question. Him and Craig Conroy were peppered with questions at today’s locker cleanout day.

Markstrom said that he still wasn’t happy with how trade speculation was handled in the lead-up to the trade deadline.

And when Craig Conroy was asked if he thinks Markstrom will be a part of this team next season, he simply said that time will tell. Markstrom meanwhile, responded that he doesn’t know where he sees himself come next season.

The Flames of course have rookie Dustin Wolf and goalie Dan Vladar also under contract, and Markstrom still has two years remaining at $6 million a season plus a full no-movement clause.

Meanwhile, while Markstrom was non-committal other veterans like Mackenzie Weegar Nazem Kadri, and Blake Coleman all seem to want to stay in Calgary during a period where development will be prioritized over competing for a Stanley Cup.

The Flames do have $19 million in cap space and Craig Conroy said that he wants to spend some of that on a winger who can play with Jonathan Huberdeau who has had trouble finding consistency and chemistry with linemates over his two seasons here in Calgary.

The Flames also have the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft.

And they have said multiple times not only from Conroy, but bead coach Ryan Huska, and even those veterans, that they want to make the playoffs next season. It just remains to be seen if Jacob Markstrom will be a part of that effort moving forward.