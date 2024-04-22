NHL Trade Deadline Under the Radar Playoff Impact Players

With the NHL Playoffs about to get underway, it felt like a great time to look at those who made an impact from the NHL Trade Deadline. A few players shifted their teams into even better versions of themselves.

We have looked at the players from the Eastern and Western Conferences that will make an impact that was traded at the deadline. Now, it is to look at the under-the-radar players moved at the NHL Trade Deadline. There will be more from the Western Conference as they are more top-heavy than the East.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our best.

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the East

Tomas Hertl – Vegas Golden Knights

Hertl only played a handful of games to close out the regular season for the Vegas Golden Knights. He is coming off a knee injury and was acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the NHL Trade Deadline.

In 45 games with the Sharks, Hertl had 34 points (15 goals and 19 assists). Hertl just mustered two assists in six games with the Golden Knights. However, Hertl, in his history, has shown his ability to step up in the playoffs. Remember Hertl and the Sharks knocked out Vegas in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs en route to the Western Conference Final.

For his career, Hertl has 42 points (24 goals and 18 assists) in 62 playoff games. He is a player to watch for Vegas against the Dallas Stars.

Tyler Toffoli – Winnipeg Jets

Like the Vegas Golden Knights, the Winnipeg Jets were active at the trade deadline. We already highlighted Sean Monahan. However, another player to watch is Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli has a pedigree and won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

Toffoli came over from New Jersey and only recorded seven goals in 18 games with the Jets. Between the Devils and Jets, he recorded 55 points (33 goals and 22 assists). He has been an influential player for Winnipeg. Though Toffoli slowed down, he is a goal scorer, and once the bright lights of the playoffs start, there is a good chance he will step up.

In 88 playoff games, Toffoli has 44 points (18 goals and 26 assists). He could be a difference-maker for Winnipeg.

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West

Adam Henrique – Edmonton Oilers

Another player to watch is Adam Henrique from the Edmonton Oilers. Henrique has not seen playoff action since 2018 but is more remembered for his 2012 stint with the New Jersey Devils.

That year, he scored two big overtime goals. One against the Florida Panthers in Round 1 and the one he is remembered for against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final to send the Devils to the Stanley Cup Final.

Even though he is not the same player as he was, Henrique has brought depth to the Oilers organization. He understands what it takes to win when situations become tough, not to mention his flair for dramatics.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Carolina Hurricanes

Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Carolina Hurricanes is a player to watch in the Eastern Conference. Jake Guentzel is the one everyone is talking about. We also highlighted him in our East Impact Players. But you can’t forget about Kuznetsov.

Kuznetsov knows how to score big goals in the playoffs and on the International stage. He has been doing it since his junior career. In 2018, Kuznetsov scored a big goal for the Capitals as they defeated their rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins, en route to the Stanley Cup.

Kuznetsov has 67 points (29 goals and 38 assists) in 87 games for his career. During the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup run, he scored 32 points (12 goals and 20 assists) in 24 games. So look out for the Birdman to take flight.