NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Will Let Rasmus Andersson Take His Time

The Flames Will Take a Wait-and-See Approach with Rasmus Andersson

Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy joined Sportsnet Radio in Calgary and was asked about Rasmus Andersson‘s future with the club. Conroy said he will let Andersson take him and see how things play out over the summer and next season.

Host: “Craig, obviously, on your blue line, Ramus Andersson has one year left on his deal before he’s an unrestricted for agent. Are we going to know by training camp whether or not what Rasmus’s future holds for him with the Calgary Flames? Will you have a definitive answer by then, or could potentially this be played out by the trade deadline?”

Craig Conroy: “‘That’s the one thing you just never know how it’s going to play out. Everybody thinks, Well, maybe it’s now, maybe it’s, maybe he signs. That was the one thing at the end of the year meeting he just wanted to take time. He just said, I don’t want to talk about anything about this. I want to go into the World Championships. I want to be at home with my family, and then we’ll touch base in the summer.

I respect that. I mean, he was very honest up front. He says exactly, almost what he said to me is what he says to the media. So, I mean, you guys heard exactly what he said, and now we’re just going to kind of wait and see. Okay, where he is and what his mindset is coming out of the World Championships, and just getting away from it. He’s a little disappointed with his season a great start, but he didn’t like the minuses definitely we’re starting to get to him at the at the end of the season. I understand that you get frustrated, and it just feels like, but he still played with a broken ankle.

I mean, I give him a ton of credit, and he battled through. He could have easily said, No, I don’t want to play. But, he’s a warrior. He wanted to push to make the playoffs. Needed everything he could to help get us here. So I got a ton of respect for him, and we’ll have those conversations.

But the future, we still have him for a year, and we’re going to see how it all kind of plays out.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Despite the rumors about the Flames potentially trading Andersson this summer, the Flames GM feels there is a chance he could stay, but he will not press him into any decisions right now. Conroy wants to respect the wishes to pick things up during the summer and go from there. So the Flames will take a wait-and-see approach to Rasmus Andersson. With the Flames on the cusp, it would be tough to see a player like that leave that room in Calgary.

