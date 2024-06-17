NHL Rumors: Flames, Canucks, Devils, and the Top 25 NHL Trade Targets

Quick hits on the Flames, Canucks, and Devils

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: As of last week, Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Oliver Kylington hadn’t received an offer.

Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Sam Lafferty will likely test free agency but hasn’t closed the door on the Canucks.

It seems like there is a path to a Jacob Markstrom trade with the New Jersey Devils.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top 25 NHL trade targets with their contract details.

1. Mitch Marner – Toronto Maple Leafs – 1 year remaining, $10.9 million AAV

@Nylanderthews: Frank Servalli earlier this week on Mitch Marner on the DFO Pod: “I think the Leafs are going to make a play and they’re going to basically back him into a corner over the next three weeks that says Mitch it’s been great but we’re moving on, so whether it’s now or eight months from now your times up”

2. Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending RFA, due $3.5 million qualifying offer

3. Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets – 1 year remaining, $6 million AAV

4. Linus Ullmark – Boston Bruins – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

5. Patrik Laine – Columbus Blue Jackets – 2 years remaining, $8.7 million AAV

6. Ilya Mikheyev – Vancouver Canucks – 2 years remaining, $4.75 million AAV

7. Jakob Chychrun – Ottawa Senators – 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

8. Jacob Markstrom – Calgary Flames – 2 years remaining, $6 million AAV

9. Filip Gustavsson – Minnesota Wild – 2 years remaining, $3.75 million AAV

10. Juuse Saros – Nashville Predators – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

11. Rights to Jake Guentzel – Carolina Hurricanes – Pending UFA

12. Pavel Buchnevich – St. Louis Blues – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

13. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – New York Islanders – 2 years remaining, $5 million AAV

14. Reilly Smith – Pittsburgh Penguins – 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

15. A St. Louis Blues defenseman – Torey Krug, Nick Leddy, or Justin Faulk

16. Brandon Saad – St. Louis Bleus – 2 years remaining, $4.5 million AAV

17. Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – 1 year remaining, $2.1 million AAV

18. David Savard – Montreal Canadiens – 1 year remaining, $3.5 million AAV

19. Arthur Kaliyev – Los Angeles Kings – Pending RFA, due $874,125 qualifying offer

20. Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – 3 years remaining, $5.4 million AAV

21. Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers – Pending RFA, due $2.4 million qualifying offer

22. Andrew Mangiapane – Calgary Flames – 1 year remaining, $5.8 million AAV

23. Christian Dvorak – Montreal Canadiens – 1 year remaining, $4.45 million AAV

24. Darnell Nurse – Edmonton Oilers – 6 years remaining, $9.25 million AAV

25. Trevor Zegras – Anaheim Ducks – 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV