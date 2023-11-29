NHL Rumors: Can We Expect More Trades To Close Out 2023

Expect The Trade Market Not To Be Overly Busy To Close Out The Calendar Year

It was a busy Tuesday in the NHL. First, Patrick Kane signed a one-year with the Detroit Red Wings. Later in the evening, the Chicago Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks pulled off a trade. The Blackhawks acquired Anthony Beauvillier from Vancouver.

With U.S. Thanksgiving having just passed, and the talk of players like Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev potentially on the move, is this something we can expect more of with the calendar winding down to close out 2023?

The Fourth Period’s Dave Pagnotta was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and when asked about this topic, he expects there could be a few more trades in the work.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Host: “David, do you expect to be busy between now and the end of the year? Not the NHL year? I mean, the calendar year.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think yeah, I think we’ll see a couple. I mean, looking as I mentioned earlier, I think Toronto would like to do something. It just depends on and they’ve got to figure out this week, the Klingberg situation. If he has done for the year, I think they want to pounce on something. It may not necessarily be Zadorov. It may be a smaller type move for now, but they want it they want to figure something out here.

So I wouldn’t be shocked to see one or two decent enough trades, I don’t know about blockbusters, I think it’s way too early for that. But I could see the Leafs pulling something off, the Oilers pulling something off, and maybe another team kind of squeezing in, but, but, you know decent enough type of type of deals here where we will okay that that could probably help you know team X and I understand why team why did that.

Obviously, we as we all know, given the cap situation and the cap era we’re in, it’s really difficult to pull off substantial type deals in the first half of the season. But there are teams that would like to pull the trigger on a couple of deals and help their roster so I wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t think we’ll be overly busy. But I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of decently impactful moves happening between now and January.”