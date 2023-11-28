NHL News: Patrick Kane Signs With Detroit Red Wings

The Patrick Kane Watch is Over as he has signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

BREAKING: Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings as he returns to the NHL following offseason hip surgery, per sources. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2023

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, it is a one-year deal with the Red Wings.

The timeline of Kane’s signing with Detroit was right on schedule. As NHLRumors.com reported throughout the process, he was going to make a decision right before the calendar turned to December. Kane was probably going to make the decision last week if it was not for the American Thanksgiving Holiday.

Detroit was one of the teams on his list this offseason. Other teams that showed interest in him were the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, New York Rangers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

There is a connection in Detroit for Patrick Kane, former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Alex DeBrincat was just traded there this past offseason and signed a new deal.

The Red Wings are hoping for the chemistry to come back between these two players. In addition, Kane was also impressed during the meetings with head coach Derek Lalonde and the system he has in place.

Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, per sources. The 35-year-old is coming off hip resurfacing surgery. After meeting with several teams, I’m told Kane was very impressed with Detroit’s coach Derek Lalonde X’s and O’s hockey acumen and vision for Detroit. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 28, 2023

Remember, Kane is coming off-season hip resurfacing surgery. This hip injury hampered him last season with Chicago and at the end of the season with the New York Rangers.

There are still some concerns surrounding his hip injury and the surgery he had. While Kane has looked good in practice sessions while he continues to skate on his own, all eyes will be on what he looks like during real games. During this entire process, Patrick Kane wanted to be 100 percent healthy before making a decision.

Kane knows nothing is given with the Detroit Red Wings as he knows despite his status and resume, he still has to earn his time on the ice.

Patrick Kane showed humility through the process – telling teams on Zooms: “I know I need to earn my spot,” & he doesn’t need to be on the first line or PP1, according to several sources. In the end, I believe he narrowed his focus & was down to two Eastern Conference teams. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) November 28, 2023

Patrick Kane is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion who has recorded 1237 points (451 goals and 786) in 1180 games played in the regular season. In playoffs, Kane has recorded 138 points (53 goals and 85 assists) in 143 games.

Confirmed. Patrick Kane has signed a contract with the Detroit Red Wings per @FriedgeHNIC. Wow. It’s obviously he wants to play with Alex DeBrincat again. They were so good together in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/XMWXzNWtvN — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) November 28, 2023

Another factor in Kane’s signing with Detroit was travel. It is still in the Eastern Time Zone. There is not as much wear and tear on the body as if he signed with a team in the Western Conference. Not to mention he is used to the travel from the Midwest.

Dan Rosen: “The Red Wings play at the Rangers tomorrow night.”

Lance Lysowski: “Buffalo hosts Detroit one week from tonight.”

Ian Mendes: “Big news here as Detroit looks to push themselves into the playoff picture in the East. This great start has obviously helped them attract Kane. And his previous chemistry/connection with Alex DeBrincat was probably a factor too.”