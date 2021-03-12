NHL Rumors: Canadian Teams, Eric Staal, Rickard Rakell and the Trade Bait Board

Canadian teams trying to get a quarantine exemption

TSN: The NHL and the Canadian teams have been trying for months to get an exemption from the Canadian government to reduce the 14-day quarantining time according to Frank Seravalli. They are optimistic and hope to get an exemption well before the April 12th deadline.

“What teams have been willing to do on the U.S. side to avoid some of that quarantine when changing teams with players driving 16 hours between cities, or one team dropping a player off at another team’s hotel in order to keep these bubbles intact. That would be welcomed news to some GMs that are trying to make some moves and to do it without the quarantine of 14 days would be music to their ears.”

Could the Hurricanes have an interest in Eric Staal?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Carolina Hurricanes have had internal discussions about the possibility of reacquiring center Eric Staal closer to the April 12th deadline. They could check in with the Sabres to see what it would cost.

“It’s a storyline that I think a lot of people can get behind. But, in the meantime, there could be a Canadian team or two that makes a push for Eric Staal before that. And that would put Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres in a position; do you take your best deal a couple weeks out, or do you think it gets better with Carolina closer to April 12th.”

Teams calling the Ducks about Rickard Rakell … Top 20 trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Teams are calling the Anaheim Ducks about 27-year old forward Rickard Rakell. Rakell has a year left on his deal at a $3.79 million salary cap hit. The Ducks would need to a get a good return for Rakell. Reason for trading him could be: provides the best return, opens up a spot for a youngster, that he’ll need a new deal soon and is approaching 30.

1 Mattias Ekholm – LD

2. David Savard – RD

3. Rickard Rakell – RW

4. Taylor Hall – LW

5. Nick Foligno – LW

6. Mikael Granlund – C

7. Eric Staal – C

8. Brandon Montour – RD

9. Bobby Ryan – RW

10 – Jake DeBrusk – LW

11. Tanner Pearson – LW

12. Ryan Dzingel – LW

13. Colin Miller – RD

14. Luke Glendening – C

15. Anthony DeAngelo – RD

16. Jamie Oleksiak – LD

17. Marc Staal – LD

18. Sam Bennett – C

19. Jake Virtanen – RW

20. Marcus Sorensen – LW