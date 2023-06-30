NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Preds, Jets, Canucks, Flyers and Sharks

Canadiens rejected the Predators offer for the No. 5 pick

Michael Gallagher: From people that spoke to on Wednesday night, and people that he trusts, the consensus was the Predators offered the No. 15, No. 24 and Yaroslav Askarov to the Montreal Canadiens for the No. 5 pick.

Teams were trying to make moves in round one

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: The lack of trades made during round one of the NHL draft surprised many including Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

“It wasn’t from a lack of effort,” Adams said. “I think there was a lot of people trying to make deals that didn’t come together. So, I don’t think there was anything different about this draft in terms of preparing for the first round or going through the first round.”

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes figures the deep first round and teams were comfortable sticking in their slot.

Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele trade talks quiet

David Pagnotta: Trade talks involving Connor Hellebuyck quieted down since word got out that he was looking for $9 million on a contract extension.

Things were quiet on Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele trade talk as well this week.

Canucks have a deal on the table to move Tyler Myers?

Taj: Frank Seravalli said that he believes the Vancouver Canucks have had a deal on the table for weeks for Tyler Myers. Seravalli thinks it’s with the Sharks and isn’t sure what is holding it up or if it will go through.

Asking price for Travis Konecny is high

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers put the asking price high on forward Travis Konecny. No team has been willing to meet yet.

Teams inquire about Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl

David Pagnotta: There had been some talk of teams inquiring about San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. They were basically inquiries and nothing close. Couture has a three-team trade list and Hertl has a full no-trade clause.

The Sharks are still trying to trade defenseman Erik Karlsson.