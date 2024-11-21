Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Penguins, Leafs, and Capitals

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Alex Tuch returned to the lineup last night. Forward Tage Thompson missed last night’s game and remains day-to-day.

Lance Lysowski: If Thompson is not able to play on Friday against the Ducks, he should be good for Saturday against the Sharks.

Buffalo Hockey Moments: Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn needed help getting off the ice and back to the room after blocking a shot.

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson is expected to return from his shoulder injury tonight. He’s been out since October 17th.

Sportsnet: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine was on the ice in a no-contact jersey with teammates yesterday for the first time since his left knee sprain.

Sean Farrell: Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis yesterday on Laine: “I expect it’s going to take him a little while to get back into it. You don’t know exactly what it will be, is it a game? Is it two weeks? You don’t know, so we’ll see how it progresses.”

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang hopes to play on Friday. He’ll practice again today and could return on Friday if there are no setbacks.

Forward Kevin Hayes practiced yesterday as well. He’s been out for seven games with an upper-body injury.

Forwards Blake Lizotte and Cody Glass skated on their own. They’re both out with a concussion.

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed forward Max Domi on the IR.

David Alter: The Maple Leafs put forward Max Pacioretty on the LTIR. He’s eligible to come off on December 7th.

Mark Masters : Injured Maple Leafs: Max Domi (IR) Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR) David Kampf (IR) Auston Matthews (IR) Max Pacioretty (LTIR).

: Injured Maple Leafs: Max Domi (IR) Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR) David Kampf (IR) Auston Matthews (IR) Max Pacioretty (LTIR). Puck Pedia: The Maple Leafs have $2.31 million in LTIR cap space with a 22-man roster – 13 forwards, 8 defense, and 2 goalies.

Leafs PR: Leafs forward Matthew Knies left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Capitals PR: The Washington Capitals put forward Alex Ovechkin on the IR.

