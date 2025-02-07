NHL Rumors: Cap Casualties, Perfect Fits and What it Might Cost

Six players who could be cap casualties at the trade deadline

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Some potential salary cap casualties who could be moved by the trade deadline.

Erik Gustafsson (one-year left at $2 million) and Justin Holl (one-year left at $3.4 million) – Detroit Red Wings – The Red Wings could use help on the blue line, and it’s already crowded. Salary and a roster spot would need to be opened up.

Jeff Skinner – Pending UFA at $3 million – Edmonton Oilers – He hasn’t produced like they had hoped. Has a full no-movement clause.

Max Domi (three years left at $3.75 million) and David Kampf (two years left at $2.4 million) – Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs need to upgrade down the middle, a position that both these players have played this season. Only three goals for Domi this season and that isn’t cutting it. A 13-team NTC for Domi and a 10-team NTC for Kampf.

Nils Hoglander – $1 million this season, with a three-year extension at $3 million – Vancouver Canucks – He’s not producing like he did last year and after he got the contract extension.

Five perfect fits and the cost that it might require

Max Bultman and Harman Dayal of The Athletic: The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away. Some players have already been moved, but there is lots of speculation on who else could be moved and where could they end up.

A look at some perfect trade fits and what it might cost.

New Jersey Devils: Jake Evans

Montreal Canadiens: A 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick

Colorado Avalanche: Brock Nelson

New York Islanders: Casey Mittelstadt and a 2025 second-round pick (originally Carolina’s)

Tampa Bay Lightning: Trent Frederic

Boston Bruins: A 2025 second-round pick (originally Toronto’s)

Toronto Maple Leafs: Ryan O’Reilly

Nashville Predators: Fraser Minten, Nick Robertson, and a 2027 fourth-round pick

Winnipeg Jets: Brian Dumoulin

Anaheim Ducks: A 2025 third-round pick

