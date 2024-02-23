NHL Rumors: Capitals, Oilers, Senators, Panthers, Avs, Coyotes, Preds, Blues, Sabres, Lightning, Leafs, Stars and Ducks

The Washington Capitals have some pending UFAs that might interest teams

TSN: If the Washington Capitals continue to fade away from a playoff spot, Pierre LeBrun said they’ll start listening to calls on pending UFAs Anthony Mantha, Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson.

“Edmundson already is at half price from the Montreal trade last year. If they cut his salary in half again, that’s a $900,000 cap hit only for Edmundson, a Stanley Cup winner. That could be of interest.”

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken and Washington Capitals

Written 32 Thoughts round up

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: It wouldn’t be good news for the Edmonton Oilers if Jake Guentzel is allowed to talk to teams about a contract extension. They’re money in, money out and are looking at multiple options.

Spitballing but what about Erik Karlsson heading back to Ottawa with Daniel Alfredsson on the bench?

What about Reilly Smith heading back to the Florida Panthers?

The Colorado Avalanche could look at Arizona Coyotes center Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad.

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone might interest someone.

Nashville Predators forward Tommy Novak is a pending UFA making $800,000. The Predators would like to extend him.

The asking price for St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich is really high. Could they be looking for two first-round picks or the equivalent?

Teams have called the Buffalo Sabres about forward Alex Tuch but they like him.

The Tampa Bay Lightning makes sense to be in on Noah Hanifin but can they find the assets? The Toronto Maple Leafs made a pitch but they would want to know about an extension. Hanifin will likely sign with a US-based team.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames Continue to Hold Up The Trade Market

The Dallas Stars may be interested in Chris Tanev as well as Hanifin.

The Anaheim Ducks will likely give Trevor Zegras some more time with the team before deciding to move on or not.