NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken and Washington Capitals

Seattle Has Two Players Teams Eyeing

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period: Pagnotta writes the Seattle Kraken is an interesting team at the NHL Trade Deadline. It is unclear what direction General Manager Ron Francis will take come March 8th.

The Kraken sit four points out of the final Wild Card Spot in the Western Conference. Players like Jordan Eberle and Alexander Wennberg are garnering attention from teams in playoff contention.

Pagnotta notes that teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders have been interested in Eberle. While the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche have been showing interest in Wennberg.

Both players, who are unrestricted free agents at the end of the season, control their trade destiny. Eberle owns a 16-team no-trade list, while Wennberg has a 10-team no-trade list as part of his contract.

Capitals Playing Patient Game When It Comes To Moving Players Out

Sammi Silber of the Hockey News: Silber writes the Washington Capitals are slipping out of playoff contention with the NHL Trade Deadline is about three weeks away. The question surrounding the Capitals is whether they should be sellers or not.

If the team does choose to go down a similar route as last season, a player like Anthony Mantha could be in play for the Capitals. The pending unrestricted free agent has found his scoring touch again. He has 26 points (16 goals and 10 assists) on the season as he increases his trade value.

Darren Dreger of TSN was on Caps Radio 24/7 Radio and stated that GM Brian MacLellan is going to ask for whatever he can get, and he will be patient and let the market set the price for Mantha. Jeff Marek of Sportsnet also agrees that a wait-and-see game with Mantha is the right strategy.

The Capitals also have Nic Dowd, Max Pacioretty, Joel Edmundson, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel in play as well.