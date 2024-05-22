NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Will the Carolina Hurricanes be able to get Alexander Nikishin out of Russia?

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell when asked if it’s a possibility that 2020 third-round pick Alexander Nikishin will be with the team next season.

“It’s a work in progress. We’ve spent more time on this player trying to get him out of Russia than anybody else…

I’m not going to say it’s dead for this next year. We’re still talking with the people we need to be chatting with. We’re hoping something, one way or another, within the next 3-4 weeks, before the draft, we’ll have a good feeling whether he’s coming or not…

One way or another, we’ll probably get him signed and whether he’s got a commitment or not to stay there or not, that’s what we’ve got to work out yet.”

Could the Columbus Blue Jackets lure Don Waddell out of Carolina?

Mark Scheig: “Meanwhile, as I wrote about recently, unless the perfect GM candidate drops to them, I’m not expecting a decision prior to June 1. Some prime candidates still in the playoffs especially if it’s the Oilers. We will see if the extra wait on the Oilers changes anything for #CBJ.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Whale Team Good episode on if the Columbus Blue Jackets will interested in Carolina Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “The other thing too, Jeff, I kind of wonder is, does Columbus, which is looking for experience, want to talk to a Don Waddell or something like that? Or whatever they’re gonna do there.

Marek: “And would that then for the Carolina Hurricanes mean a bump up for someone like Eric Tulsky?

Friedman: “Could be. Could be. I just, it was just, someone just presented it to me after the game, and we’re gonna talk about Columbus in a minute, but they just said to me, if, if the blue jackets are looking for someone with experience.

And the other thing, too, is, I think, you know, it’s also possible the Blue Jackets are looking to hire, not just an experienced hockey person, but an experienced business person. Don Waddell knows how to run a business too. So they just put that in my head.