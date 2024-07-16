NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes have plenty of room to re-sign their three RFAs

Cory Lavalette of The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes still have some RFAs to sign and may look at the free agent market to add some organizational depth.

Martin Necas and Jack Drury have filed for salary arbitration. Trade talks involving Necas have quieted and it seems like he could be back next year on a one-year deal. He’s two years away from being a UFA.

The Hurricanes have over $13 million in projected salary cap space, so they have the room to add Necas in the $5.5-$6.5 million range and get Drury and Seth Jarvis on bridge deals.

NHL News: Flyers, Hurricanes, Ducks, Rangers, Senators, and Oilers

Should the Pittsburgh Penguins offer sheet someone?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas consider offer sheeting someone if he’s really serious about their young movement?

The Penguins don’t have their own second-round pick as they traded it to the Montreal Canadiens so they don’t qualify for the one range.

Under $1.51 million – no compensation.

Between $1.51 million and $2.29 million – a third-round pick

Between $2.29M and $4.58 million – a second-round pick

Between $4.58 million and $6.87 million – a first and third-round pick.

They have around $3.5 million in projected cap space. More if they decided to move out some salary. Potential offer sheet targets for the Penguins.

Seth Jarvis – Carolina Hurricanes – Could overpay for one year and then re-sign after next season. The Hurricanes have around $11 million in cap space so could match.

Cole Perfetti – Winnipeg Jets – If it’s for $3 million or under, the Jets would probably match it. The Penguins may only be able to offer $2.29 but maybe the threat would lead to a trade.

NHL Rumors: Penguins Want To Build Around Sidney Crosby For One More Run

Philip Broberg or Dylan Holloway – Edmonton Oilers – The Oilers have salary cap concerns. Trade rumors of sheding the contracts of Evander Kane and Cody Ceci are out there already. Would $1.8 million work for Broberg and $1.5 million for Holloway?