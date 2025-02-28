NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks

Brad Marchand Wants To Stay in Boston

NHL.com: As the NHL.com staff put together the latest buzz surrounding the trade deadline, Brad Marchand is at the top of the conversation. The Boston Bruins captain knows he wants to remain a Boston Bruin for a long time. As he told the reporters, he and his agent are talking to Bruins GM Don Sweeney about an extension. However, even Marchand knows that anything can happen as the Bruins look to get younger.

NHL Rumors: Will the Boston Bruins Become Sellers?

From Jimmy Murphy of RG Media: As Murphy writes, Sweeney is weighing all his options regarding Marchand. The player has not indicated whether he wants to be traded. While Marchand wants to stay, he knows anything is possible this time of year.

When it comes to teams asking about Marchand, teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, and New Jersey Devils are interested in him. However, Colorado and Vegas have been really active in Marchand.

It is a tough situation and a tough question that Sweeney and the Bruins need to think about carefully.

Mikko Rantanen Focused on Playing the Carolina Hurricanes

From NHL.com: As the NHL.com staff has written, it appears that newly acquired forward Mikko Rantanen just wants to focus on playing hockey as his name continues to swirl in trade rumors. It has not been great for Rantanen, who was part of the blockbuster trade from the Colorado Avalanche via the Chicago Blackhawks to Carolina. However, he put his best game together on Thursday versus Buffalo.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes Offer Mikko Rantanen Over $13 Million As Negotiations Continue

There is much talk that the Hurricanes could flip Rantanen again at the deadline if he is not signed to an extension. GM Eric Tulsky went all-in to get him by giving up Martin Necas. So, the fact that offers have been made is a clear sign that Carolina wants to keep him. Rantanen remains focused on playing hockey and adapting as he weighs his options for the future.

Will the Chicago Blackhawks Trade Seth Jones?

From NHL.com: Trade winds swirl around Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks. Everyone knows what he said this week after the loss to the Utah Hockey Club. Jones has made it clear he wants to be traded and play for a contender.

NHL Rumors: Could the Florida Panthers Go After Seth Jones?

He is still a serviceable and top-four defenseman in the league. However, he has five more years with an AAV of $9.5 million attached to him. The Blackhawks and other teams will have to consider this when it comes to acquiring Jones. Will Chicago be willing to retain him? Is there a team that takes on the full load?

As Elliotte Friedman has reported, the Blackhawks want players who can play in the NHL now. They don’t want futures. The Blackhawks want young NHL players they can surround and help Connor Bedard. Could teams like the Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and Columbus Blue Jackets be options?