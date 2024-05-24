NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes – Don Waddell, Blue Line, and a Right-Shot Center

The Carolina Hurricanes could be looking for a new GM

Pierre LeBrun: There was talk last night that Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell has permission to talk to other teams. His contract is expiring.

It’s believed that the Hurricanes have expected Waddell to leave and that they have already had talks about a new GM.

Elliotte Friedman: Believe that Waddell interviewed with the Columbus Blue Jackets yesterday.

Pierre LeBrun: Can confirm Friedman’s report that Waddell interviewed with the Blue Jackets yesterday.

David Pagnotta: It wouldn’t be a surprise if Waddell leaves that Eric Tulsky is promoted to GM. Justin William could get a position in management.

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell wants to keep the blue line together and looking for a right-handed center

Walt Ruff of NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said they’ll need to prioritize their free agents and would like to keep their blue line together as much as possible.

“Players play for a long time to get to this point where they become unrestricted free agents and find out what the marketplace is going to pay them. We’re hoping that we can nip that with a few of the guys, but there’s going to guys going to free agency on July 1, that’s for sure.”

Waddell on one area they’d like to address this offseason.

“We’d love to get a right-handed shot center to balance our left shots…”

NHL Rumors: The Carolina Hurricanes and Their Unrestricted Free Agents

The Hurricanes have goaltenders Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Spencer Martin under contract for next season but Waddell says that the goal should always try to improve at every position and if something comes up that makes for them, they have to explore that option.