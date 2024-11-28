NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the New York Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes eyeing the goaltender trade market

Kevin Weekes: Sources are saying that Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is progressing, but with Frederik Andersen out for eight to 12 weeks after surgery, the Hurricanes are actively exploring their options on the goaltending market.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to make more moves and get ahead of the trade deadline

TSN: The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded Lars Eller to the Capitals and acquired Philip Tomasino from the Predators, and GM Kyle Dubas is looking to make more moves according to Chris Johnston.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and a Top 25 NHL Trade Board

“According to those in the marketplace, the Penguins have been in on a lot, prioritizing young players – players that can come in and help them short term, but may also be part of a longer-term solution. But certainly, they’re not just sitting back and waiting for the trade deadline. They’re trying to get out ahead of it.”

A Chris Kreider or Jacob Trouba trade isn’t an easy thing to do

TSN: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury has let teams know he’s looking to make a move and under the right circumstances he’d move defenseman Jacob Trouba and forward Chris Kreider according to Chris Johnston.

“I think this coming to light in the last day or two has sent a shockwave through the Rangers dressing room. A trade of either of these players is not a straight forward transaction. Both have 15-team no-trade clauses included in their contracts so there could be a situation where the team could would have to try to work with one of those players in order to get them to be moved on from.”

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Made Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba Available

The Rangers are in a playoff spot but have lost three in a row and they haven’t been happy with the play of some of their veterans.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.