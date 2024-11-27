NHL Rumors: New York Rangers Made Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba Available

Rangers Let It Be Known They Were Willing To Move Chris Kreider And Jacob Trouba Over the Weekend

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal on Monday and was asked about the New York Rangers looking to shake up their core and what they would get in return if they were to move a Chris Kreider or a Jacob Trouba in a trade.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: Will Jacob Trouba Remain in New York?

Host: “I find it shocking and and fascinating that a team that is in contention for the Stanley Cup are going to move guys like (Chris) Kreider, and (Jacob) Trouba. You don’t see it?”

Host 2: “I don’t see it yeah, zero chance.”

Dave Pagnotta: “I would be, I agree. I would be surprised if Kreider’s and again, is moved. And I do believe, as I mentioned, that that’s kind of a way to light a little bit of a fire under his butt. Trouba, they’ve, been very I mean, this goes back to last season.

This goes back to two offseasons ago when they made it known that they wanted to explore that possibility. So for them, I don’t think it changes the fact that they still want to bring in somebody in their top six that can make some that can be interchangeable, and make strides, either on a first or second unit and maybe improve the special teams.

NHL Rumors: Jacob Trouba and Kaapo Kakko in New York Futures

But it would be, I mean, if you’re moving a guy like Kreider, even at this stage, he’s getting into the mid-30s, that’s a significant type of trade. You’re not just moving him to, let’s say, an Anaheim or San Jose or Chicago just to get rid of them. You’re talking about a hockey trade that’s going to be in the works here if you’re involving that caliber of of a player.

So again, is it a matter of lighting a fire under his butt? That could be the case, but the Rangers, in the last 24 to 36 hours, have been pretty vocal about a willingness to make a move league-wide.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.