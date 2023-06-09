NHL Rumors: Carter Hart – Flyers, Sharks and Canadiens

The Flyers are looking for at least two first-round picks for Carter Hart

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: When talking to a source about potential acquisition cost, would it take two first-round picks to land Carter Hart?

“Start it, yes,” the source mused, “but that wouldn’t end it.”

The San Jose Sharks should not be interested in that price. Finding comparable young goaltenders who were traded doesn’t produce a big list.

The Pittsburgh Penguins got a second-round pick and Jonathan Gruden for a then 26-year-old Matt Murray in 2020. The Anaheim Ducks got a first and second-round pick for 26-year-old Frederik Andersen.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Would the San Jose Sharks be interested in Carter Hart?

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast wondered in the San Jose Sharks would be interested in Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

“You know which team I really wonder about here, with Carter Hart? The San Jose Sharks. That’s a team that doesn’t want to take a step back, but they know they really have to start to turn this team over. There’s not going to be a classic teardown.”

Hart has a year left on his contract at a $3.979 million cap hit. He wouldn’t be cheap to acquire and that may not make sense for the Sharks given where they are in their rebuild. They can’t be giving away futures.

NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, and Pierre-Luc Dubois

The Canadiens aren’t interested in Carter Hart but open to Sam Montembeault extension talks

Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said he’s open to offers on Carter Hart and any other of his players.

The Montreal Canadiens are interested in deepening their goaltending pool, but Hart won’t be one of their targets. Have been told it was a “non-starter.”

Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault has a year left on his deal and can sign an extension after July 1st. GM Kent Hughes said that he’d be open to extension talks.