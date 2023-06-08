NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane, and Pierre-Luc Dubois

No free agent urgency for Patrick Kane

TSN: With rehabbing the main priority for Patrick Kane right now, his free agent status could drag well into the offseason as there isn’t as much urgency as others according to Chris Johnston.

“As for what the future holds, I think Kane is keeping an open mind. Maybe it’s a one-year deal or something a little longer, but he’s excited about being pain-free for the first time in 18 months after that surgery.”

Pierre-Luc Dubois wants a trade, and the Jets have to consider him and others

TSN: Pierre LeBrun reports that from his understanding the agent for Winnipeg Jets pending RFA Pierre-Luc Dubois, Pat Brisson, has told the Jets they aren’t interested in a long-term deal, or even a one-year bridge contract that would take him to unrestricted free agency. He wants a trade.

“Brisson would like to work with the Jets on a trade for Dubois to another team. That’s where that’s at right now and the Jets can still decide to keep him for another year, try to bring him to arbitration, or trade him at the trade deadline.

Bottom line is, this looks like it’s headed to a trade, potentially this summer.”

Darren Dreger adds that Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff would rather not trade any of their top players but they have to at least consider it.

“What you’re hearing on the trade market for Dubois, Mark Scheifele, or Connor Hellebuyck is that they have to imagine the return for any of those three players or all three of those players in this off-season. It would help stabilize the Jets.

When you look after next season, you cannot allow Hellebuyck to walk into unrestricted free agency free.”