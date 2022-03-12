NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks Dylan Strome Has Been Increasing His Trade Value

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome is owed a $3.6 million qualifying offer this offseason. Up until the past month or so, keeping Strome around for the rebuild made little sense. But after being given another shot in their top-six, Strome has run with it. He’s over a point-a-game in their last 15 games.

His trade value is increasing. Getting a first-round pick for Strome is unlikely but you never know. Strome may be their best trade deadline chip, depending on what Marc-Andre Fleury decides.

One source said that the Blackhawks need to take any assets they can get for Strome.

Strome on Tuesday when asked about the trade deadline and his future with the Blackhawks.

“I knew you were going to ask that,” Strome said. “I don’t know. I’ve said it a bunch of times: I love playing in Chicago. It’s not really up to me to decide. If another team (comes along) and that happens, then that happens. It’s fun to play here; it’s fun to be on a line with those two guys; it’s fun to be on a line with a lot of guys on our team. Whatever happens, happens. It’s part of hockey; it’s part of life. You’ve got to adjust on the fly and enjoy this night and get ready for Boston.”

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Dylan Strome’s play of late will give GM Kyle Davidson a tougher decision to make – to keep Strome or to move him at the deadline for a bigger return.

“I said it . . . early on when I wasn’t in the lineup the first game: ‘It’s a long season,’ ’’ Strome said Tuesday. “Lots can change in a season, and lots has changed.”

Strome has two hat tricks since January 26th and nine points in their past four games.

He’s not able to generate offense on his own and he can’t play on the wing. In the right situation, he can be valuable. Give him talented wingers and he can make them better.

If the Blackhawks are going to do a full rebuild, it does make sense to trade Strome while his value is high.