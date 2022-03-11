NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury and Brandon Hagel

Marc-Andre Fleury may not be looking at Toronto or Washington

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked about the Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending situation and if they will go out and look for some insurance.

“I can’t guarantee you they will go out and trade for a goalie, what I can tell you is they are doing their due diligence on the marketplace looking at a few goaltenders. Among them, we believe the Leafs have talked to Chicago about Marc-Andre Fleury. Again, this is more of a due diligence type, this is not a serious conversation at this point, but it does tell you that the Leafs are leaving no stone unturned.

Marc-Andre Fleury is going to call his own shot – we’ve talked about this – and I don’t believe that Toronto is on his short list of preferred teams. And by the way, I don’t think the Washington Capitals – another team that’s phoned Chicago – is on Marc-Andre Fleury‘s list of destinations.”

On the level of interest for Blackhawks Brandon Hagel

TSN: Darren Dreger on That’s Hockey on level of interest on the trade market for Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel. He put up some good numbers so far this season.

“Yeah, including his contract right. He’s got two years after this year at $1.5 million per. I mean, aside from the fact that he is a high-level competitor. He’s very tenacious. He can generate offense. He’s been doing that consistently this season. That contract is light’s out good.

Now, you’re probably asking if you’re watching at home, look, Kyle Davidson is new as a general manager. They just ripped the interim tag off. Why would they trade him? You’re going into a rebuild. He’s 23-years of age.

They don’t intend on trading him but there’s enough interest. Enough teams kicking tires on Brandon Hagel that maybe the offer is too good in a rebuild to walk away from.”