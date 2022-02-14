NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, and Metro Needs and Assets

Kane on the Strome trade rumors
Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane on the Dylan Strome trade rumors: “To be honest with you, keeping a guy that’s that young is probably a better solution. can be part of the future here. Especially when you give him a chance and he shows that he can do it, time and time again.”
“It’s pretty obvious if you give him a chance in a top-six role and on a power play, he’s going to produce. That’s just the fact.”
The potential return for a couple of Senators
Shawn Simpson: Think that Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford could land the Sens a seond- or third-round pick.
Believe that at this point the Senators would take any return just to get forward Chris Tierney and his $4.2 million salary (3.5 million cap hit) off the books.
Metropolitan division team needs and the potentially available pieces
Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Looking at the needs and assets that could be in play for teams in the Metropolitan division.
Carolina Hurricanes
Primary Objective: Beef up the blue line
Potential Assets: Brady Skjei, Nino Niederreiter, Jack Drury, Ryan Suzuki
Have been liked to John Klingberg and Jakob Chychrun. Will likely have to be money-in, money-out.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Primary Objective: More hard working talent
Potential Assets: Joonas Korpisalo, Jack Roslovic, Max Domi, Patrik Laine
New Jersey Devils
Primary Objective: Overhaul the goaltending
Secondary Objective: More talent at all positions
Potential Assets: Damon Severson, Pavel Zacha, Andreas Johnsson, Tomas Tatar, P.K. Subban, Jimmy Vesey
New York Islanders
Primary Objective: Goals
Secondary Objective: Left-shooting defensemen
Potential Assets: Scott Mayfield, Semyon Varlamov, Cal Clutterbuck
New York Rangers
Primary Objective: Top 6 right wing
Secondary Objective: Reliable checking line winger
Potential Assets: 2022 1st Round Pick, Kaapo Kakko, Braden Schneider, Vitali Kravtsov, Alexandar Georgiev
Canucks J.T. Miller is their prime target. Other targets could include Golden Knights Reilly Smith and Blackhawks Ryan Carpenter.
Philadelphia Flyers
Primary Objective: Give Giroux the proper send-off
Secondary Objective: Recoup on Ristolainen
Potential Assets: Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard
Pittsburgh Penguins
Primary Objective: Backup goaltender
Potential Assets: Zach Aston-Reese, Casey DeSmith, Late-round pick
Penguins fans may want Marc-Andre Fleury but Blackhawks backup Kevin Lankinen could be more realistic. Don’t expect a big deal where they give up future assets.
Washington Capitals
Primary Objective: Cup-caliber goaltender
Secondary Objective: Versatile forward depth
Potential Assets: 2022 1st Round Pick, Vitek Vanecek, Michal Kempny
They tried for Marc-Andre Fleury but that doesn’t look like it will happen. Canadiens Arturri Lehkonen could be a forward option but he won’t be cheap to acquire.