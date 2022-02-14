NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators, and Metro Needs and Assets

Kane on the Strome trade rumors

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane on the Dylan Strome trade rumors: “To be honest with you, keeping a guy that’s that young is probably a better solution. can be part of the future here. Especially when you give him a chance and he shows that he can do it, time and time again.”

“It’s pretty obvious if you give him a chance in a top-six role and on a power play, he’s going to produce. That’s just the fact.”

The potential return for a couple of Senators

Shawn Simpson: Think that Ottawa Senators forward Zach Sanford could land the Sens a seond- or third-round pick.

Believe that at this point the Senators would take any return just to get forward Chris Tierney and his $4.2 million salary (3.5 million cap hit) off the books.

Metropolitan division team needs and the potentially available pieces

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: Looking at the needs and assets that could be in play for teams in the Metropolitan division.

Carolina Hurricanes

Primary Objective: Beef up the blue line

Potential Assets: Brady Skjei, Nino Niederreiter, Jack Drury, Ryan Suzuki

Have been liked to John Klingberg and Jakob Chychrun. Will likely have to be money-in, money-out.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Primary Objective: More hard working talent

Potential Assets: Joonas Korpisalo, Jack Roslovic, Max Domi, Patrik Laine

New Jersey Devils

Primary Objective: Overhaul the goaltending

Secondary Objective: More talent at all positions

Potential Assets: Damon Severson, Pavel Zacha, Andreas Johnsson, Tomas Tatar, P.K. Subban, Jimmy Vesey

New York Islanders

Primary Objective: Goals

Secondary Objective: Left-shooting defensemen

Potential Assets: Scott Mayfield, Semyon Varlamov, Cal Clutterbuck

New York Rangers

Primary Objective: Top 6 right wing

Secondary Objective: Reliable checking line winger

Potential Assets: 2022 1st Round Pick, Kaapo Kakko, Braden Schneider, Vitali Kravtsov, Alexandar Georgiev

Canucks J.T. Miller is their prime target. Other targets could include Golden Knights Reilly Smith and Blackhawks Ryan Carpenter.

Philadelphia Flyers

Primary Objective: Give Giroux the proper send-off

Secondary Objective: Recoup on Ristolainen

Potential Assets: Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard

Pittsburgh Penguins

Primary Objective: Backup goaltender

Potential Assets: Zach Aston-Reese, Casey DeSmith, Late-round pick

Penguins fans may want Marc-Andre Fleury but Blackhawks backup Kevin Lankinen could be more realistic. Don’t expect a big deal where they give up future assets.

Washington Capitals

Primary Objective: Cup-caliber goaltender

Secondary Objective: Versatile forward depth

Potential Assets: 2022 1st Round Pick, Vitek Vanecek, Michal Kempny

They tried for Marc-Andre Fleury but that doesn’t look like it will happen. Canadiens Arturri Lehkonen could be a forward option but he won’t be cheap to acquire.