NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks – Trade Deadline, and Five Trade Destinations for Seth Jones

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on their plans leading up to the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

“We’ll be listening to see what happens. Obviously when you’re in a position that that we’re in, you’re traditionally more of a seller, but we’ll just kind of see what comes our way. Nothing that we’re going to certainly force. We’ve got a lot of assets. We’re not necessarily in that asset-build stage like we were a little while ago, and so we’ve got the luxury of being patient and just seeing what comes our way.”

Five potential trade destinations for Seth Jones

Lyle Richardson of the Bleacher Report: Earlier this month Darren Dreger on TSN said that teams are calling the Chicago Blackhawks about defenseman Seth Jones. Jones’ has five years left on his contract at $9.5 million and a full no-movement clause.

Teams may want the Blackhawks to retain up to half the salary, but that would be a lot of years for the Blackhawks. They Blackhawks may want a good, young player in his 20s, along with draft picks and/or prospects.

Carolina Hurricanes – Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov are pending UFAs. The Blackhawks could be interested in prospects Alexander Nikishin or Dominik Badinka. They’ve got their first. Would they be interested in Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Dallas Stars – Have cap space and more available if/when they LTIR Tyler Seguin. May want the Blackhawks to retain something. Prospects that might draw interest are Lian Bichel, Christian Kyrou and Mavrik Bourque.

Detroit Red Wings – Have cap space but may want money retained. Likely wouldn’t move Simon Edvinsson but the Blackhawks might be interested in Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Marco Kasper.

Florida Panthers – Aaron Ekblad will be a UFA but cap space this year would be a problem. They don’t have a pick this year until the 4th round and The Athletic has their prospect pool dead last.

Washington Capitals – The Capitals are one of the league’s best teams and could look to add depth to their blue line. John Carlson is 35 years old and has a year left on his deal. Jakob Chychrun is a pending UFA but he may stay. They have their first-round picks and a deep prospect pool that includes Ryan Leonard, Andrew Cristall, and Cole Hutson.

