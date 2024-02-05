NHL Rumors: Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

The price is set for Chris Tanev. Do the Toronto Maple Leafs have those assets?

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun on the asking price for Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev and if the Toronto Maple Leafs have the pieces: “The Price right now for Chris Tanev I’m told is a 2nd RD pick + another asset. The Leafs have no 2nd RD picks for the next 3 years, so it’s going to take a 1st RD pick if the Leafs want to get Chris Tanev out of Calgary”

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild sit seven points out of the last wildcard spot and have only won five of their last 16 games.

Defensemen Alex Goligoski and Jon Merrill could be healthy scratches when play resumes. Goligoski has a full no-movement and would have to okay a move elsewhere if someone is interested. Sources say he wouldn’t waive it at the last trade deadline.

Pending UFAs whom the Wild could move include Pat Maroon, Brandon Duhaime, Zach Bogosian, Marc-Andre Fleury, Dakota Mermis, and Goligoski.

Connor Dewar is a pending RFA with arbitration rights and the Wild may not like where his number may end up.

Sources say there have been no extension talks between the Wild and Duhaime. He might bring back the biggest return. He has speed, plays physical, and will drop the gloves.

Maroon may interest teams. The Oilers were interested before but they signed Corey Perry.

The Wild might be willing to re-sign Bogosian, but if not he could be a depth option for someone.

Defenseman Jake Middleton has a year left at $2.45 million and unless they get a really good offer, it may be better to keep him and see what his value is next season.

Will Fleury be willing to waive his no-movement for a contender? Playoff teams who could be looking for a goalie include the Colorado Avalanche, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Wild may be looking at signing 2020 second-round pick Marat Khusnutdinov when his KHL season ends on February 25th.

2022 first-round pick Danila Yurov was offer about $330,000 to extend with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. There is no decision yet if he’ll re-sign or sign his entry-level with the Wild.