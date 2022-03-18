NHL Rumors: Claude Giroux, Jakob Chychrun, Boston Bruins, and Hampus Lindholm

Late night on Claude Giroux

Adrian Dater: “Here’s the deal with Avs/Giroux: Avs have an offer in. They haven’t been told they’re out. Flyers may just sleep on it. Seems like Florida still has lead, but Avs aren’t told they’re out”

Pierre LeBrun: “No Claude Giroux trade yet, sources say. He won’t play Friday or Sunday, the Flyers will hold him out until the situation is resolved through the deadline. Florida remains very interested. I think Colorado remains in the mix. We’ll see what Friday brings.”

Frank Seravalli: “While speculation swirls about Giroux accepting a trade to #FlaPanthers (which may well happen), sources within both organizations say tonight no deal is in place. No shortage of smoke, though.”

Chychrun trade talks could get put off

Craig Morgan: All it takes is one phone and one big offer, but there is no urgency for the Arizona Coyotes to trade defenseman Jakob Chychrun

It wouldn’t be a surprise if trade talks were pushed to the draft when there are 31 teams that could get involved in talks instead of the handful that could be involved now.

Andy Strickland: Though it could still possibly happen, it’s looking more like Coyotes Jakob Chychrun won’t be traded before Monday’s deadline. A trade is more likely to happen during the offseason.

Bruins in on Dmen, Coyotes could wait, and no progress in Lindholm talks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Boston Bruins are active on the trade market. They showed interest in John Manson, Ben Chiarot and Jakob Chychrun. The Coyotes may be thinking they can get a better offer for Chychrun in the offseason.

“They could wait for the summer, or is that a way to tell Boston and L.A. and other teams (to) put your best foot forward.

In the meantime, Hampus Lindholm, I’m told by a source close to him that there has been no progress in talks on an extension. He could be a fit both in a place like Boston or a place like St. Louis. It would be high-priced to get Hampus Lindholm out of Anaheim.”