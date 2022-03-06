NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Targets and Edmonton Oilers Innuendo

Who are the Colorado Avalanche targeting?

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: It appears the Colorado Avalanche will have just under $3.89 million of projected cap space come March 21st. With goaltending likely off the board, they have some big fish they could go swinging for. Tomas Hertl and Claude Giroux instantly come to mind. The cost would be immense.

Both players have no-move clauses but would likely waive that to get to play for Colorado. After that, it comes down to striking the right package between the teams. Then, there is Joe Pavelski. Right now, Dallas and Pavelski are leaning on an extension. It will not a surprise if the Stars’ forward agrees to an extension.

J.T. Miller does not look likely to move either. Also, Colin Miller is a possibility but taking back salary has to be on the table. There are some Plan B’s to consider but honestly these are the five main targets Colorado looks to be trying to focus on.

Edmonton’s Josh Archibald on the move?

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Again, it appears any trade involving the Edmonton Oilers needs to be dollar-in and dollar-out. For some teams, this will be difficult to stomach. However, that is exactly how it will have to be done.

Archibald costs $1.5 million against the salary cap. Because of his vaccination beliefs, Edmonton would like to get a return considering the circumstances.

With missing 2/3 of the season basically due to heart issues, Edmonton needs to see where Archibald is from a fitness and health standpoint. Can he handle playing a full load or even a modified one? That’s an excellent question.

Archibald can walk for free as an unrestricted free agent this summer. The one name which keeps coming up in trade rumors is Justin Braun. Braun makes a mere $1.8 million this season. Plus, it is a deal that possesses some sense for both sides.