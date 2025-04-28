NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, and Joel Quenneville

Colorado Avalanche prospect still deciding on whether to come to North America next year

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche goaltending prospect Ilya Nabokov needs a little more time to decide whether or not to come over to North America for next season, according to a source. Nabokov’s KHL contract expires on May 31st.

Can the Winnipeg Jets lock up an important defenseman long-term?

Murat Ates of the Athletic: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg has come into his own this year, and his defensive game is drawing some Jaccob Slavin comparison. He and partner Neal Pionk are showing they can handle the top lines.

NHL Rumors: Kraken, Carle, Flames, Yzerplan, Blackhawks, Canucks, and Rangers

Samberg is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He’s a year away from being a UFA and will likely be looking for a long-term deal. Samberg and Pionk share the same agent. (Pionk just signed a six-year extension with a $7.5 million cap hit)

Joel Quenneville looks to be the frontrunner for the Anaheim Ducks head coaching position

James Murphy of RG.org: A source said that the Anaheim Ducks have offered Joel Quenneville their head coaching position. The source added it’s “his if he wants it, and I’d be stunned if he doesn’t take it.”

There are other teams that are still interested and pushing, but as of Saturday afternoon, Quenneville was the frontrunner according to the source.

The New York Rangers, Seattle Kraken, Boston Bruins, and Philadelphia Flyers have all reportedly shown interest.

NHL Rumors: What Comes Next for the New York Islanders?

Ducks GM Pat Verbeek played with Quenneville in 1982-83 with the New Jersey Devils and in 1989-90 with the Hartford Whalers and have remained friends since, according to the source.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.