NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, World Cup of Hockey, and the Florida Panthers

Avs want to extend MacKinnon this offseason

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche are not allowed to talk contract extension with Nathan MacKinnon just yet, but GM Joe Sakic said the first day they are allowed to talk, he’ll reach out. Sakic said he’d like to get a MacKinnon extension signed this offseason.

A World Cup of Hockey coming in 2024?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday’s 32 Thoughts edition on the World Cup.

“First of all, the World Cup. They’re talking about February 2024. A best-on-best, which I think we all want to see as hockey fans. The next meeting on this is expected to be this week between the league and the players association.”

How much would the Panthers pay for blue line help at the deadline?

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: (mailbag) The blue line is one area the Florida Panthers will look at upgrading ahead of the trade deadline. Believe they are still interested in Jakob Chychrun but they may not want to give the asking price.

Montreal Canadiens Ben Chiarot could be of interest if they are looking for a rental defenseman.

Anton Lundell is untouchable. Would the Panthers consider including Spencer Knight in a Chychrun deal if that is what the Coyotes are asking for?

Don’t think the Panthers will buy anyone out this offseason.

The Panthers don’t have a first- or second-round pick this year due to the Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett trades.

The Maple Leafs are heavy favorites against the Kraken

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette on forward Owen Tippett having his name in the rumor mill ahead of the trade deadline.

“It’s each individual’s part of being a professional hockey player — you have to go through it,” Brunette said.

“I think as your teammates, you’re there for them, we’ve all been through it. We’ve all been part of the rumors. It’s an unfortunate part of our business, we have to move on because we love our players, we don’t want to lose anybody.”