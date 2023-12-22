NHL Rumors: Colorado Still Looking To Address Second Line Center

The Colorado Avalanche are sitting right there in the Central Division. Even with a record of 20-11-2 for 42 points, the Avalanche have not passed the eye test this season.

The addition of Ryan Johansen was supposed to help this team, which has been missing captain Gabriel Landeskog for the better part of two years now. And who knows if he will even come back and play in the NHL this season or beyond.

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, and Some Players Who Could Eventually Get Traded

Johansen was brought in to fill the role of Landeskog as that second-line center. Something the team has been missing since Nazem Kadri left via free agency. It just has not worked out. He has 12 points in 33 games including 10 goals, but the Avalanche have been moving him up and down between the second and third lines to get him going.

There are stretches that he is invisible. The same can’t be said for Nathan MacKinnon or Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has 48 points (14 goals and 34 assists) in 32 games this season and is the midst of a 16 game point streak. He is doing everything in his power to get the Avalanche to the playoffs. But this team needs more.

Depth scoring was an issue before Kadri got to Colorado. It would come and go. This season the depth scoring is not there as well and neither has been the defense. However, this team wants to win a Stanley Cup again so management will be aggressive come the trade deadline. Especially looking to add at the center position.

TSN Hockey Analyst and Athletic writer Pierre LeBrun was on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait and stated the Avalanche are going to be a team to watch this trade season.

“The other thing I would say here is I think the Avalanche after trading away Tomas Tatar last week, not a big, not a big trade but keep an eye on them. They want to win another cup. And I believe they’ll be as aggressive as any contender ahead of March 8 the trade deadline, to try and get a top six forward. I don’t think they’re going to sit on their hands. I think that they want to add. It’s not easy. And then they’ve dealt away some futures over the last couple of years. Obviously winning a cup and going for it.”

Onrait: “Yep.”

LeBrun: “But I think they certainly will try.”

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche Have Options At Trade Deadline

Remember the Avalanche were looking at centers last year and did not pull the trigger. Colorado thought Landeskog was coming back and he did not. The usual suspects will be in play for them Elias Lindholm from Calgary, Adam Henrique from Anaheim, Sean Monahan from Montreal, Boone Jenner from Columbus (if they decide to blow it up) and of course there will be others that come out of nowhere.

But Colorado has to address this position this year. It is a must. They can’t let this go again for another year with the hopes Landeskog is coming back.

Again the Avalanche are a team to keep an eye on moving forward.