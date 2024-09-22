NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Igor Shesterkin, and Cole Perfetti

The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to look for a forward

Aaron Portzline: On Wednesday, Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said that trade talks with teams continue as they look to add a forward. It didn’t sound like anything was close.

Arthur Staple: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin said he’s not thinking about his contract situation heading into the season and added, “I love the team, I love the fans so of course it will be great to stay here. But you never know what’s going to happen.”

The Winnipeg Jets and Cole Perfetti continue to work on a deal – short and long-term comps

Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said they’d love to be able to give players, Cole Perfetti, the money they want but there is a salary cap and it’s a business. The sides are trying to make it work.

“They’re awesome guys, and I’d love to have the ability to pay them everything they want and deserve,” Winnipeg’s general manager said after the team’s morning session. “In a salary cap world, you have to make business decisions. It’s done through the back and forth, it’s done through comparables. Hopefully, you just try and find something that works for both sides.”

Cheveldayoff wouldn’t add more details of the talks.

Shane Pinto‘s two-year, $3.75 million per has been a player comp. The Jets don’t see it that way. Perfetti said he’d be open to a long-term deal, but a long-term deal hasn’t been put on the table.

Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet: Cole Perfetti said he loves playing in Winnipeg and in Canada. Winnipeg has more leverage in this case, and Perfetti likely wants to feel more appreciated. Short team comps for Perfetti.

