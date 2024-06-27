NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Jacob Trouba, and Libor Hajek

Kevin Weekes: Jay Woodcroft is one of the top coaching candidates for the vacant head coaching position in Columbus.

John Buccigross: There could be a coaching decision coming soon in Columbus and Todd McLellan‘s name has been gaining some traction.

The Rangers are trying to move Jacob Trouba

Phil Kocher: Chris Johnston on the Chris Johnston Show on New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba: “I’ve heard #NYRare trying to move a defenseman … a lot of talk that Jacob Trouba could be the odd man out there.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: (No. 8 on the trade target board) Jacob Trouba’s no-movement clause switches to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1st. He’s got two years left at an $8 million cap hit. Teams love his intensity, leadership, and physical play.

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to improve their blue line and Trouba is from Michigan.

Libor Hajek looking to return to the NHL

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Crown the Cats episode on former New York Rangers defenseman Libor Hajek.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “One thing really quick before we wrap here, Libor Hajek looking to make a return?”

Friedman: “Yes. So Libor Hajek played overseas last year, and I have heard that he is looking to come back into the NHL.

And there’s a couple of people out there who are rooting for him. He’s a really nice kid. Two things really hurt him, separated shoulder and the Rangers having him on the roster without playing him because he was waiver-eligible.

Said it was just one of those things that it went sideways on him. Didn’t work out but now at 26 years old, he wants to have another chance.

And I root for people like that. So I wanted to shout it out and mentioned it, that he’s looking to come back over to North America.”

Marek: “Awesome. We, we wish him the very best. Don’t forget, he’s a former second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning not too long ago.”