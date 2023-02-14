NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets – Vladislav Gavrikov, Jakob Chychrun and Gustav Nyquist

The Blue Jackets are holding out Vladislav Gavrikov, protecting their top trade asset

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets will be holding defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov out of the lineup tonight against the New Jersey Devils for trade-related reasons.

Pierre LeBrun: The Blue Jackets don’t have a trade in the works for Gavrikov at this moment, they are just protecting their trade asset from a potential injury.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is currently scouting in Finland. He’s been working the phones from overseas.

Don’t get the sense that a trade is imminent but that can obviously change quickly. They are just protecting their top trade asset.

Aaron Portzline: The Blue Jackets and Gavrikov’s agent Dan Milstein are not close on a contract extension. The trade deadline is just over two weeks away the sides are far apart on a deal.

Aaron Portzline: Losing a top-four defenseman in Gavrikov will be a tough loss for the Blue Jackets as he and Zach Werenski (injured) are their only proven top-four. The Blue Jackets have lots of prospects coming up but they aren’t ready yet. They need to find a bridge for the next couple of years.

Could the Blue Jackets flip any assets they get for Gavrikov for a deal involving Chychrun?

Elliotte Friedman: Just an idea but wonder if the Blue Jackets could trade Gavrikov and use those assets and try to acquire Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.

The Blue Jackets have been interested in Chychrun before.

Gavrikov may not be the only Blue Jacket on the move

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist is another player that is likely on the move despite being out with a shoulder injury. He’s a pending UFA that should be ready by the end of the regular season. He will have some trade value despite the injury.