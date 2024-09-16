NHL Offseason: Western Conference Teams That Improved

The start of the 2024-25 NHL Season is about a month away, with training camps beginning in a little over two weeks. With some notable RFAs out on the board, all eyes will be on those teams that either improved or took a step back this offseason, either in free agency or via trade.

Nashville Predators Free Agent Signings Signal a Culture Change

We just showed you the NHL Offseason Eastern Conference teams that improved. Now, we will show the Western Conference teams that improved.

Western Conference Teams That Improved in the NHL Offseason

Nashville Predators

One of the teams that improved the most this NHL Offseason in the Western Conference was the Nashville Predators. GM Barry Trotz is building a winner in Nashville and wants the Predators to lift the Stanley Cup in the next few seasons.

Will the Nashville Predators Have a Better Season than the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Nashville signed Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, Brady Skjei, and Scott Wedgewood. Trotz also extended Juuse Saros and Alexandre Carrier. He wants the right guys inside the room with a proven track record. This offseason, the Predators added 80-plus goals to their lineup. Scoring has always been an issue for Nashville.

Not anymore, with the additions of Stamkos and Marchessault. They can play with Gustav Nyquist, Filip Forsberg, Ryan O’Reilly, and Roman Josi. Barry Trotz has his sights on a championship for his club. They are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup and come out of the Western Conference.

Chicago Blackhawks

Many will wonder why the Chicago Blackhawks are on this list. Well, the Blackhawks improved. They may still be near the bottom of the division, but they will not be as bad as last season. GM Kyle Davidson put a supporting cast around Connor Bedard.

The Chicago Blackhawks Did Okay This Offseason, the Winnipeg Jets Not So Much

This summer, the Blackhawks signed Teuvo Teravainen, T.J. Brodie, Laurent Brossoit, Tyler Bertuzzi, Pat Maroon, Craig Smith, and Alec Martinez. Let’s throw in their first-round draft pick, Artyom Levshunov, and this Blackhawks team will bet better than many expect them to be.

Davidson has created a game plan to make his team much more competitive than last season. Bedard got pushed around and missed time last season due to injury. Adding Maroon and Bertuzzi gives the Blackhawks a presence they have been missing since the days of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. This is a much-improved hockey club.

San Jose Sharks

Another team near the bottom of the standings that improved this off-season was the San Jose Sharks. However, the Sharks are a more competitive hockey team this season than last. Last year, they tanked for the number one pick and got it in the 2024 NHL Draft, selecting Macklin Celebrini. In addition, they drafted Sam Dickinson at 11. Then, in the second round, they drafted Igor Chernyshov.

NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Then GM Mike Grier added players like Tyler Toffoli, Jake Walman, Cody Ceci, Ty Dellandrea, Alexander Wennberg, and Yaroslav Askarov. This is the perfect fit for Askarov as the Sharks are an up-and-coming team with William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Will Smith, Shakir Mukhamadullin, and Mario Ferraro. San Jose will grow together with their new head coach.

The Sharks will be a surprise team this season. They will not make the playoffs but will be a much-improved team.

Honorable Mention

Utah Hockey Club

The team had players who were part of the formerly known Arizona Coyotes and had a new address in Utah. This Utah Hockey Club will be good this season. They could sneak into the playoffs. Owner Ryan Smith wants this team to compete this season, and they went to work this offseason.

NHL Rumors: Utah Hockey Club, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

GM Bill Armstrong reshaped the defense by trading for Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino. In addition, they signed Liam O’Brien to a three-year contract extension. Not to mention extending up-and-coming defenseman Sean Durzi to a four-year extension.

The Utah Hockey Club has young talent, including Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, Barrett Hayton, and Dylan Guenther. With an NHL home and playing in a professional building, expect to see this team have a jump this season.