NHL Rumors: Could Change Be Coming with the New York Islanders

There is turmoil on Long Island with the New York Islanders. Despite their win the other night against the Buffalo Sabres, players are still being brought up in trade talks. Not to mention, General Manager Lou Lamoriello is on an expiring deal, and this could be his last season with the Islanders.

This team is older, and a new voice might be needed for the Islanders; the way Lamoriello did things in the past is not working, as the Islanders are going back instead of forward, which is making people question Lamoriello’s job security.

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the New York Islanders, what changes could be coming, and the direction of this team moving forward.

Host: “Before we let you go tomorrow, the Canadiens welcome Patrick Roy and the New York Islanders to town. What have you made of the subtle I don’t know if they’re shots at Lou Lamoriello and the build of the team.”

Dave Pagnotta: They are.”

Host: “Okay. They are so what do you make of that?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, no, there’s definitely that’s, that’s, those are definitely jabs and shots. It’s not been a pleasant situation, my understanding off the ice, it’s been a lot more amicable because they just don’t talk to each other now. But look, this is the group that Lou gave me, and I’m trying to do my best for them. Yeah, that’s quite that’s quite telling.

They’re not deep enough, and they’ve struggled defensively. They’ve struggled offensively, power play, like everything, and yes, they’ve got injuries, and I understand that (Mathew) Barzal has been out and (Adam) Pelech’s been out on the back end. (Anthony) Duclair got hurt as well. So they’re missing, obviously, some pieces here, but the core of this group just isn’t enough.

Despite how well (Kyle) Palmieri has played, despite how well (Brock) Nelson has played, as well. They’ve got to shift. They don’t have a deep cupboard whatsoever. With respect to prospects the suggestions, my understanding is, the suggestions that that Roy made for this group weren’t pursued. And you’ve got to work with what he’s got and not wrong. Usually, those types of comments are reserved for internal discussions, but in this case, they weren’t.

I mean, just look at the way they’ve given up so many goals after 40 minutes if they’re creeping up to 40 like it’s not been good for this group. So if it’s the Canadiens, maybe you just kind of coast for the first two periods and then know that in the third, they’ll have a breakdown. You may have an opportunity to steal a couple of points from them.

But, yeah, it’s an interesting situation going on on Long Island right now, and I’m curious to see how this, how this develops, like in Lou’s a legend, certainly. But maybe it’s time for the Islanders to shift the direction. I wouldn’t be shocked. He’s also on an expiring contract, so maybe that plays a factor too.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Unless the Islanders change GMs in the middle of the season, their current GM may feel they are never out of it. Even with Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson drawing interest from teams around the NHL. This could be a situation where we see something similar play out as it did with Ken Holland and the Edmonton Oilers.

However, one thing is for sure the days of Lou Lamoriello being a general manager in the NHL could be winding down.

