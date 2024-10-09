NHL Rumors: Igor Shesterkin’s New Salary Cap Hit Could Be $12 Million

With Jeremy Swayman now signed and sealed with the Boston Bruins, the focus is on Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers.

As NHLRumors.com reported on Tuesday via Kevin Weekes, the Rangers number one goalie rejected an eight-year, $88 million contract with an $11 million AAV. With Swayman resetting the market on how goalies will be paid in the future, Shesterkin wants to blow past the bar set by Carey Price of $10.5 million on AAV.

Over the weekend, on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Hot Stove, Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period reported that Shesterkin’s valuation could be $12 million and up.

Dave Pagnotta: “I think that seems like it’s going to be 12 and up. At least, that’s what they’ve been pushing for on on an AAV. So we’ll see kind of where that middle ground ends up being. So but I think that was part of it. But you know, on both sides, guys want to get the deal done by the regular season, an extension for Shesterkin and a new contract for Swayman.”

Swayman was signed on Sunday, two days before the Bruins took on the Florida Panthers. Shesterkin’s clock is ticking as the New York Rangers open up on Thursday evening.

It seems like $12 million on AAV appears to be the number. During Under Review on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio, Mick Kern and Russ Cohen spoke about the Shesterkin situation. Cohen believes the number is $12 million to get a new contract.

Mick Kern: “Okay, so what do you make of the reports about Shesterkin and his crew saying, no, we want, well, not NBA money, but we want more than what was it? Peter, what was the thing going floating around.”

Peter Berce: “$11 million AAV that’s being reported from Kevin Weekes.”

Russ Cohen: “He was not gonna take 11. 12 Is the number I believe. And that’s, I have no sources. I just believe 12 is the number. And I think, look, if you look at Bob, Bob’s making 10. It was a while ago; nobody’s still making 10, right? Yeah. So 11 goes under Carey Price, because what Price was like? 11.40.”

Kern: “Ten and a half.”

Cohen: “Ten and a half. Okay. And that was a few years ago. So they want to set the market. It’s clear that the NHL, NHLPA and Shesterkin’s group wants to reset the market, so set it at 12. Chris Drury tries to get guys cheaper. He does, but he’s going to lose this battle.”

It makes sense that he would want $12 million, given that the salary cap is going up next season to $92.5 million. He wants a certain percentage of the cap. He will get it because Rangers GM Chris Drury wants to get a long-term extension done for Igor Shesterkin to stay in New York.

It is more drama with another contract negotiation surrounding a goalie and his club. Stay tuned to see if it gets done.