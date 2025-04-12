NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Don’t expect Matthew Knies to sign an offer sheet this offseason

TSN: Despite all the speculation about a potential offer sheet, Chris Johnston doesn’t think it applies to Matthew Knies and the Toronto Maple Leafs. Knies is a big priority for the Leafs.

“There’s a couple of reasons for that, Matthew Knies himself is not really interested in entertaining an offer sheet. I don’t think that this is something that him or his agent is looking for heading into the marketplace. And the second part of that is the Maple Leafs feel they have plenty of cap space to get their business done this summer.

Where that will start? Mitch Marner. What happens with the pending UFA? I think the decisions on Knies will flow from that in terms of, does he go for a long-term deal, short-term deal? How much money will be left? will be decided at that point, but you know, heading into this summer, I really believe the Leafs are in a position to sign this player, and if he were to sign an offer sheet, they’d likely match it.”

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: (mailbag part 1) Over the past two years the Vancouver Canucks traded for a top-six center, Elias Lindholm, who signed with Bruins after that season, and have traded two of them – Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller. Now they’re searching for one, and it’s not an easy task.

Three potential options could include:

Older centre on a risky contract: Steven Stamkos.

Younger potential star who hasn’t fully broken out yet: Connor McMichael.

Reliable prime-aged veteran with some term: Pavel Zacha, maybe Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

If Nikolaj Ehlers hits free agency, he’d be an exceptional fit but if the Canucks are to bring in top-winger, it would likely be through a trade and not free agency.

Don’ believe the Canucks will be offer sheeting players this offseason. If the Canucks were considering it, Toronto Maple Leafs Matthew Knies should be at the top of the list.

It seems unlikely that Canucks forward Aatu Raty would get an offer sheet. The Canucks may be looking to sign him to a one-way, two-year deal around $900,000. adds that if Raty isn’t signed by mid-July, if he were a team like the Calgary Flames, he’s sign Raty to an offer sheet just before the threshold of costing a draft pick.

Not sure the Canucks will be interested in packaging their top-15 draft pick this year. Could see their 2026 first pick (lottery protected) more at play than their 2025 first.

