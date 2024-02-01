NHL Rumors: Could Sean Monahan Fetch the Canadiens a First Round Pick?

Canadiens May End Up with Two First-Round Picks for Sean Monahan

The Athletic’s and TSN’s Hockey Analyst Pierre LeBrun joined SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, and when asked the value of Sean Monahan, he stated it is not of the realm of possibility the Canadiens could get a first-round pick for the player.

Jay Onrait: “You know, looking at Montreal, Sean Monahan’s had a terrific season, and we’ve heard a lot about his name being in play, and you guys have talked about it on Insider Trading. What’s fascinating to me, Pierre, is the question of whether they can get a first-round pick back for him, especially since Calgary had to attach a first-round pick as a sweetener for Montreal to take him in the first place, thereby making it possible that he might be a player who goes to a team with a first-round pick. He gets traded away from a team for a first-round pick. Do you think Pierre LeBrun that the Habs could actually get a first-rounder for Monahan?

Pierre LeBrun: “Yeah, good memory, Jay. Exactly. It speaks to Sean Monahan, being healthier and being more productive since he’s become a Montreal Canadien and, therefore, his asset value is growing and being in a different place than it was when he was still in Calgary playing. The other thing is, you know, in chatting with a couple of teams over the last couple of days on Sean Monahan. Yes, the answer is there are some people who believe, under the right circumstances, that Sean Monahan could fetch a first-round pick for the Montreal Canadiens for a couple of reasons.

One, his cap hit is just under $2 million, is really low in a cap-challenge environment. And imagine if the Habs eat half of that to make him a player that basically is just under a million at the deadline. That has significant value to it in itself in this environment. But the second one is that there aren’t really that many centers available so far on the trade market. That may change. I mean, last year, players suddenly became available closer to the deadline that we had not identified yet at this juncture, five weeks out.