NHL Rumors: Mikko Rantanen And Pittsburgh Goaltending

Mikko Rantanen And The Next Monster Contract?

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Colorado Avalanche Winger Mikko Rantanen is next in line for a new high-paying extension. The question becomes inevitably how much is enough. Rantanen turns 28 later next week.

The Finnish superstar comes off back-to-back 100-point seasons and has 10 points in five games this year. He buoys the top line while averaging 22+ minutes of ice time. Rantanen is in the final year of a deal that pays him $9.25 million AAV.

With the salary cap expected to go up to $92.5 million next season, there should be plenty of room to pay Rantanen. The Forward is represented by Andy Scott, who oversaw the Leon Draisaitl extension ($14 million AAV – 8 years).

NHL News: Dallas Stars Sign Jake Oettinger To An Eight-Year Extension

Using cap percentage limits, the AAV most come up with is $13.958 million (14 basically). This new deal expects to go over the $12.6 million AAV Nathan MacKinnon makes. The question is by how much.

Chris MacFarland can let this drag out into next June or do something about it sooner. Stay tuned.

Pittsburgh Goaltending And A Different Three Goalie Monster

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The concern over Tristan Jarry keeps mounting and maybe it all started from him being awarded with a five-year deal in the first place.

Never mind the start, which has been brutal. However, Jarry is in the second year of a deal that includes a 12 team no-trade list. For those wondering, Alex Nedeljkovic is recovering from an injury and Joel Blomqvist has been better but the defense has been ugly.

NHL Rumors: Could the Colorado Avalanche Look at John Gibson as a Solution

The oddest thing is could Kyle Dubas and Pittsburgh consider John Gibson as a possible solution? Jarry could be sent to the AHL if he clears waivers (it’s likely). Pittsburgh might ride three goalies too. It seems the problems go deeper.

Some of those problems are mental. Dan Kingerski all but acknowledges that in an earlier Pittsburgh Hockey Now column. However, this cannot all be pinned on Jarry.

Mentally, Pittsburgh makes so many mistakes and this haas been going on since last season. Jarry keeps regressing in confidence and even the other goaltenders have suffered.

Jarry has been impacted the most, however. One thing is sure. Not even a Mikko Rantanen playing with Sidney Crosby will save this. See Colorado on what the problem is. The defense has impacted everything. Pittsburgh, like Colorado, cannot outscore its problems enough.