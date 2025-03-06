NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for a ‘hockey trade’

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says it’s his understanding that the Montreal Canadiens don’t want to trade pending UFAs Joel Armia and David Savard, but if their price is met, they would. They don’t need another fourth-round pick.

There is talk around the league that GM Kent Hughes is looking to make a ‘hockey trade’ if it fits their long-term goal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center search continues. How far would Treliving go for Brayden Schenn?

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving is still searching for centers, and he’ll keep pushing St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong to trade Brayden Schenn until he’s told that Schenn isn’t going to be traded, according to Darren Dreger, who adds:

“And then you’ve got, of course, Brock Nelson, you’ve got Scott Laughton, and you have some other options, but for me it’s that 1-2 scenario between Schenn and Brock Nelson.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and a Top 40 NHL Trade Watch List

Would Toronto consider trading all three of their young prospects? You’re talking about Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten and Ben Danford for Brayden Schenn. Is that even enough?

And the belief out there is as long as Armstrong is willing to listen, that means that he’s absolutely fishing and shopping for an unbelievable return, and if it’s not Toronto, is it a team that is willing to also give roster players, right? Because the players that I’ve mentioned out of Toronto aren’t ready to be NHL roster players, so still looking at Schenn and then Brock Nelson for Toronto.”

The Vancouver Canucks could be buyers and sellers

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Vancouver Canucks could be buying and selling at the deadline.

“And I think when it comes to Brock Boeser, of course, a pending UFA, they’re gauging the market certainly on what he might be and what the Canucks found, at least at this point is there’s a few players in that same mix. You got Mikko Rantanen out there in Carolina. You got Rickard Rakell having a 20-goal season in Pittsburgh. And so they’re kind of in the same cluster of teams to see what the level of interest is in Boeser.”

NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton, Winnipeg Jets, and a Top 38 Trade Bait Board

The Canucks could hold on to Boeser as well. Any move they make is about next season. They aren’t thinking short-term; they’re looking at the bigger picture.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.