NHL Rumors: Coyotes, Bruins, Wild, Canucks, Flames and Islanders

Coyotes waiting on the Bruins

Darren Dreger: It sounds like the Arizona Coyotes are waiting for the Boston Bruins to make their move on defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The Bruins don’t like the asking price for OEL. The Vancouver Canucks are still an option.

Wild looking to re-sign Bartkowski

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are close to re-signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski. He’s set to become a free agent tomorrow.

Canucks won’t split overages and may circle back to Stecher

Thomas Drance: The Vancouver Canucks have decided not to split their bonuses overages over the next two years, and will instead take the approximate $1.7 million fully for the 2020-21 season.

Satiar Shah: The Canucks are not interested in having any dead cap space for 2021-22. It’s one of the reasons they won’t be buying anyone out.

Sportsnet 650: The Canucks will likely circle back to non-qualified defenseman Troy Stecher and offer him something close to what he made last season. It would be then up to Stecher if that is good enough.

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal yesterday on TSN 1040 on the Canucks and Stecher: “No attempt made today to renegotiate his salary to get a lower deal. No contract talks. It was simply we love the player, have a flat cap & attempting to sign our goaltender. “They just cut ties with him. He’s going to go to market.”

Flames and Jankowski parting ways

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said they talked to Mark Jankowski‘s camp about a deal below his qualifying offer price of $1.75 million.

Jankowski’s camp thought a change of scenery would be better.

Pat Steinberg: Treliving added “never say never” but both sides agreed a mutual parting of ways may be the best option.

Islanders still haven’t moved out salary

Arthur Staple: The New York Islanders didn’t put anyone on waivers and won’t be buying anyone out during this buyout window.

Free agency gets underway in less than 24 hours and the Islanders still haven’t moved any salary out.

Arthur Staple: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on any more they can make to free up some cap space.