NHL Rumors: Coyotes close on a Jakob Chychrun trade, and the Oilers need the math to work for Erik Karlsson

The Coyotes appear to be closing in on a Jakob Chychrun trade

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes healthy scratching Jakob Chychrun for trade-related purposes.

“Okay, so insert the eyebrow, eyeball emoji right now. Arizona Coyotes keeping Jakob Chychrun out of the Coyotes’ game tonight against the St. Louis Blues for “trade-related reasons.” So that gets everyone one does this job on their phones right away. He’s what we can tell you.

We’ve been told definitely, no it’s not the Edmonton Oilers. The Toronto Maple Leafs have said no it’s not them. The Los Angeles Kings, that’s been a frequent source of speculation between Chychrun and another team.

The LA Kings are throwing cold water on this one and I’m not saying that’s not true, but let’s keep in mind tonight is Dustin Brown night in Los Angeles. They’re unveiling the statue, retiring number 23. We’ll see where this one goes.

There is no guarantee as well that Chychrun gets moved as early as night. The Arizona Coyotes after night don’t play again until Monday against the Nashville Predators.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Erik Karlsson speculation and the Edmonton Oilers

“Alright, the other name that people are kind of wondering about is Erik Karlsson.

The Edmonton Oilers have made it clear that one of their key acquisitions here towards the playoffs is going to be a puck-moving defenseman. And here’s the thing about Karlsson, for this to work, he’s got to be about a $6.5 to $7 million player for the Oilers.

Now his salary for the next four years is $11.5 million. So basically if Edmonton, if they’re going to do this, they need San Jose to eat about $4.5 to $5 million, in that range, for the next four seasons.

And, nobody knows at this point in time if San Jose’s going to be willing to do that. So I think we can even think about the possibility of this occurring, that’s number one on the list. The other thing to is Karlsson’s willingness to go to Edmonton. Look, a bunch of guys were just together at the All-Star game, maybe there was some arm twisting. Who knows.

But, I think until the math works, I don’t know if the rest of the deal can work. If it’s not Karlsson, I do wonder if the Oilers look at another Coyote, and that is Shayne Gostisbehere.”