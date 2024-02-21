NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Several teams looking to add defensemen

TSN: The Dallas Stars are tops in the Central Division and are interested in adding a right-handed defenseman with some experience according to Darren Dreger but they aren’t alone on that front.

“Chris Tanev checks a lot of boxes because the Stars would also like to add a key penalty killer and we know that Tanev can provide that. I look at Detroit being in that mix for a defenceman and the New Jersey Devils even though they continue to talk on top-level goaltenders. They’re kicking tires on D and forwards as well.”

The Arizona Coyotes have two pending UFAs they could move

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes have 20 draft picks in the first few rounds in the next three drafts and they have some pending UFAs they could move at the deadline according to Pierre LeBrun and they could add to that stash.

“But, you know, as the “for sale” sign goes up in Arizona, and they’re looking at moving pending UFAs like Matt Dumba (and) Jason Zucker, absolutely the Coyotes would take more draft picks. ”

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: Looking at a hypothetical three-team trade involving the Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames.

Coyotes receive the Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 first-round pick.

Maple Leafs receive defenseman Matt Dumba and a 2024 second-round pick.

Maple Leafs receive defenseman Chris Tanev.

Flames receive a 2024 second-round pick (via the Coyotes).

The Coyotes have their own, Capitals and Panthers second-round picks. The Capitals pick might work. The Coyotes could move up from picking in the 40s to the 20s.

If that second-round pick isn’t enough to land Tanev, the Leafs could use the pick for someone like Sean Walker, Nick Seeler or Ilya Lyubushkin.