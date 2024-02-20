NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Philadelphia Flyer GM admits there could be some tough decisions coming

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers are doing a little better than they had expected as they’re competing for a playoff spot. As the deadline approaches they will be mindful of their playoff spot but not forgetting about moves that could help with their rebuild.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere last week.

“It’s my duty to listen to what’s out there, my duty is to build a team not just for tonight’s game but for years to come. So there might be some tough decisions to make. But they’re not going to be taken lightly and we’re going to evaluate everything that comes into play, including this season and the playoffs.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers – Rasmus Ristolainen, Sean Walker, and Nick Seeler

I think it’s fantastic that we’re in this playoff race, for the development of our team and our players. We haven’t had that year very much in the last few years. So to be going into a trade deadline in a playoff position, I think it’s amazing.”

Briere adds that they being as honest as they can with their players as he’s been in their position before and knows what it’s like being in the rumor mill.

Teams are calling on defenseman Sean Walker and Briere said it’s too early to tell how things will play out with Walker. The Flyers were talking to Walker’s agents last Thursday at their morning skate.

Sense of urgency picking up for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Before Morgan Rielly‘s suspension there seemed to be a bit of an urgency with Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving and their need for blue line help. He’s not going to pay a premium price for one. They may need to find two defensemen.

Chris Johnston said that with the Leafs not having second-round picks but are trying to package multiple lower-round picks. Still believe that the Flames won’t trade Chris Tanev to the Leafs with their first being included.

NHL Rumors: A Mock Trade Between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames

Sean Walker in Philadelphia and Alexandre Carrier in Nashville are among the defensemen the Maple Leafs have kicked tires on.